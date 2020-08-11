Search

New water pass to boost endangered eel population in River Wensum

PUBLISHED: 19:44 11 August 2020

A European eel seen along the Sheringham Snorkel Trail. Picture: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Endangered eels and fish will be able to explore an extra 5,000 metres of the River Wensum thanks to a new fish pass.

The new fish pass on the River Wensum to help boost the eel and fish population. Picture: FishtekThe new fish pass on the River Wensum to help boost the eel and fish population. Picture: Fishtek

The pass has been put in at Hellesdon Mill in Norwich and will help all fish species migrate upstream of the mill.

Manufactured structures like mills, weirs and sluices can prevent fish from moving freely around the river so if it is not possible to remove an obstruction, a fish pass is a preferred option.

Jez Wood, a fisheries specialist at the Environment Agency in East Anglia, said: “We always look for opportunities to make environmental benefits as part of any on site work and therefore investigated the opportunity to tackle the largest environmental issue at the site - fish passage.”

MORE: Seal causing ‘complete carnage’ in Norwich river, claims fisherman

He added the gate was great for the river and fish population.

The European eel is a critically endangered species and there is evidence to show that barriers preventing migration has an impact.

