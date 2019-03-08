Search

Girls encouraged to become engineers, following astonishing figures

PUBLISHED: 11:39 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 27 June 2019

Figures reveal only 12.37pc of the country's engineers are female.

Figures reveal only 12.37pc of the country's engineers are female.

Young women have been encouraged to consider a career in the engineering sector, as figures reveal only 12.37pc of the country's engineers are female.

The event aims to dispel the stereotypes and myths about a career in engineering.

The event which took place in Cambridge on June 20, aims to dispel the stereotypes and myths about a career in engineering.

Pupils from Beccles Free School were among 250 students from 24 school who learned about a broad range of career opportunities available.

Victoria Sinclair, Senior Supply Chain Strategy Manager at ScottishPower Renewables said: "We want to show girls the diverse opportunities across the offshore wind sector and the interesting and rewarding careers available to them.

"A key part of our East Anglia ONE Skills Strategy is to inspire the future generation of engineers, to provide training and support to enable them to access the jobs available in the burgeoning offshore wind sector," she said.

School student Micha, said: "There are many opportunities for what I want to do when I'm older."

