Girls encouraged to become engineers, following astonishing figures

Figures reveal only 12.37pc of the country's engineers are female. Picture: Contributed by Rob Howarth www.robhowarthphotography.co.uk

Young women have been encouraged to consider a career in the engineering sector, as figures reveal only 12.37pc of the country's engineers are female.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event aims to dispel the stereotypes and myths about a career in engineering. Picture: Contributed by Rob Howarth The event aims to dispel the stereotypes and myths about a career in engineering. Picture: Contributed by Rob Howarth

The event which took place in Cambridge on June 20, aims to dispel the stereotypes and myths about a career in engineering.

You may also want to watch:

Pupils from Beccles Free School were among 250 students from 24 school who learned about a broad range of career opportunities available.

Victoria Sinclair, Senior Supply Chain Strategy Manager at ScottishPower Renewables said: "We want to show girls the diverse opportunities across the offshore wind sector and the interesting and rewarding careers available to them.

"A key part of our East Anglia ONE Skills Strategy is to inspire the future generation of engineers, to provide training and support to enable them to access the jobs available in the burgeoning offshore wind sector," she said.

School student Micha, said: "There are many opportunities for what I want to do when I'm older."