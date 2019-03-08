Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

'From the Galapagos to Antarctic we're in trouble' - Activists turn out for Earth Day in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 20 April 2019

Dr Edwin Salter highlights the penguin's plight to shoppers in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Dr Edwin Salter highlights the penguin's plight to shoppers in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

“Dad, why’s that man dressed up as a penguin,” asks a shopper’s son as Dr Edwin Salter swoons and sways, dressed as the very same in a shop doorway, to highlight the creatures’ plight.

Daphne Sampson, from King's Lynn Klimate Concern, at St Nicholas Chapel for Earth Day Picture: Chris BishopDaphne Sampson, from King's Lynn Klimate Concern, at St Nicholas Chapel for Earth Day Picture: Chris Bishop

“Dunnar,” says Dad, in a broad Lynn drawl. “Global warmin' or summat like that I 'spect.”

Dr Salter's stint in costume had at least chimed briefly with one parent, as he joined activists from King's Lynn Klimate Concern for Earth Day.

The retired scientist from Lynn was part of an advanced party who pitched up in an empty shop on Broad Street, promoting displays and activities on offer at nearby St Nicholas Chapel.

“I'm very worried as a penguin,” he said. “We are an endangered group of organisms, because of habitat change and climate change. All the way from the Galapagos to the Antarctic we're in trouble.”

Felix, aged four and Dulcie, aged seven, who were drawing pictures of penguins for Earth Day Picture: Chris BishopFelix, aged four and Dulcie, aged seven, who were drawing pictures of penguins for Earth Day Picture: Chris Bishop

When he takes off his penguin suit, Dr Salter picks up his pen.

“I've been writing about climate change for more than 20 years,” he said. “I've been bothered about it for much longer than it's had publicity.”

Climate change has had plenty of that over the last few days, as protests by the Extinction Rebellion group have brought parts of London to a standstill.

Dr Salter and fellow campaigners blamed the protest on the environmental movement's desperation at lack of action by a government seemingly pre-occupied with Brexit.

An Extinction Rebellion flyer in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopAn Extinction Rebellion flyer in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

They say the inconvenience caused by protestors, who have spent four days camped out in central London, is a tiny fraction of the inconvenience the planet will suffer from future extremes of climate change.

Extinction Rebellion flyers posted up in Broad Street and St Nick's expressed solidarity with the direct activists who have layed seige to parts of the capital.

“There's been a real change in the last six months or so,” said retired teacher Daphne Sampson, 68. “A lot us have been around for a long time. When we started the group four years ago, we used to feel we had to be quite gentle with people.”

At St Nick's a steady stream of visitors saw displays by the RSPB, Lynn Civic Society, Lynn Soroptimists and the Friends of Plantation Wood, along with a smoothie bike, children's activities and short films about climate change.

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators at Oxford Circus in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireExtinction Rebellion demonstrators at Oxford Circus in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Furious Farke rages at ‘unacceptable’ decisions from officials after Owls’ 2-2 draw

Tim Krul appeals for handball as Steven Fletcher bundles home Wednesday's second goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Caravans filled with cannabis plants discovered by police

King’s Lynn Police said the plants were spotted while officers were responding to another incident. Photo: Norfolk police

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Archant Library

‘Beyond exasperating’ - Fears for environment as car gets stuck on flooded beach road

A car stuck on the water-covered road at Brancaster in north-west Norfolk. Picture: EDWARD COUZENS-LAKE

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Beyond exasperating’ - Fears for environment as car gets stuck on flooded beach road

A car stuck on the water-covered road at Brancaster in north-west Norfolk. Picture: EDWARD COUZENS-LAKE

Your chance to buy entire contents of former Norwich restaurant

The contents of the former East Twenty Six bar and restaurant in Exchange Street, Norwich are being auctioned by Keys Auctions. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich woman’s petition to get speed bumps in rat run street

Amy Myers with her daughter, Ms Myers has set up a petition to get speed bumps installed on her street. Picture: Staff

‘Left to die’ - More than 100 chicks dumped by road

The RSPCA has launched an appeal after more than 100 were dumped in the Fens. Picture RSPCA.

Traffic incidents on A11 keep police busy

Members of the special constabulary, supporting officers from South Norfolk police have helped officers clear a crash where a vehicle rolled onto its side and two broken down cars from the A11. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists