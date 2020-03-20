Search

Advanced search

Video

Video: Ducklings saved after falling down drain

PUBLISHED: 15:32 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 20 March 2020

Five ducklings have been rescued after they fell down a drain Picture: RSPCA

Five ducklings have been rescued after they fell down a drain Picture: RSPCA

Archant

Five cute ducklings are being cared for at the RSPCA’s East Winch wildlife centre.

The baby birds were rescued after falling down a drain.

They are now being looked after in the centre’s orphans room under a heat lamp with food and water.

When they’re old enough they’ll be moved to an outdoor pond before being released.

Mother ducks are usually close by but if she doesn’t return within two hours, the RSPCA says you should carefully collect the ducklings in a box and take them to your nearest wildlife centre.

If after two hours she hasn’t returned, please carefully collect the ducklings in a box and take to your nearest wildlife centre.

Line it with a with towel or newspaper but do not offer food or water.

You should also handle the duckling as little as possible and keep any dogs well away. It’s important to keep them wild so minimise human contact.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Coronavirus: Fish and chip shop’s new idea to keep serving customers

Paul and Victoria Slater, owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Full shelves and no queues – farm shops say now is the time to buy Norfolk food

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

Second home owners return to coastal towns amid Coronavirus isolation

David Beavan on the pier in Southwold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield
Drive 24