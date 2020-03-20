Video

Video: Ducklings saved after falling down drain

Five ducklings have been rescued after they fell down a drain Picture: RSPCA Archant

Five cute ducklings are being cared for at the RSPCA’s East Winch wildlife centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The baby birds were rescued after falling down a drain.

They are now being looked after in the centre’s orphans room under a heat lamp with food and water.

When they’re old enough they’ll be moved to an outdoor pond before being released.

Mother ducks are usually close by but if she doesn’t return within two hours, the RSPCA says you should carefully collect the ducklings in a box and take them to your nearest wildlife centre.

If after two hours she hasn’t returned, please carefully collect the ducklings in a box and take to your nearest wildlife centre.

Line it with a with towel or newspaper but do not offer food or water.

You should also handle the duckling as little as possible and keep any dogs well away. It’s important to keep them wild so minimise human contact.