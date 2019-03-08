Stunning drone footage captures the beauty of the Broads
PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 March 2019
Broads Authority/Karen Sayer
The breathtaking natural beauty of the Broads has been captured in a stunning drone video taken from above.
Sweeping views of the landscape at Ranworth, Burgh Castle, Wroxham Broad and a number of other surrounding villages and landmarks were captured in a five minute video directed by Karen Sayer with production cinematographer Tom Barrett.
Familiar views of boaters on the River Yare and reed cutters at Reedham Marsh can be seen from a unique viewpoint, in a video which premiered at a special event celebrating the Broads Authority’s 30th birthday.
The Still Waters photo exhibition at the Forum Norwich, which launched on Friday, showcases the sheer beauty and scale of the landscape protected by the authority as it was in the past and is in the present.
The exhibition, which features the work of photographers who have promoted the Broads National Park since the authority’s conception, is open to the public from 9am to 6pm from Saturday, March 30 to Tuesday, April 2.