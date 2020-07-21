Search

Stunning drone footage shows Norfolk coast from new angle

PUBLISHED: 13:25 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 21 July 2020

Commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner, who lives in Beeston, has made a stunning video of the north Norfolk coast. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.com

Archant

Stunning footage of the north Norfolk coastline has been released by a drone pilot who wants to help the region get back on its feet after lockdown.

A drone image of Sheringham by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.comA drone image of Sheringham by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.com

Joshua Paul Gardner, who lives in Beeston, near Dereham, has made the short film featuring famous sights such as Happisburgh Lighthouse, Cromer and Sheringham seafronts and the cliffs at Hunstanton.

Mr Gardner, 25, said he shot most of the footage in the hours just before and sunrise and sunset, known as the blue hour and golden hour.

He said: “It’s the most responsible way we could think of to remind you all of our wonderful Norfolk coastlines and to stay local this summer and support local business.

“The drone gets that bird’s eye view we don’t get to see from the earth and I try to capture images that convey the real feeling of beauty and space that exists across the country.”

A drone image of Hunstanton cliffs by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.comA drone image of Hunstanton cliffs by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.com

After studying at the College of West Anglia and then at university, Mr Gardner got a commercial drone pilot’s licence and started his own business, called Joshua Paul Gardner.

He said drones had been an exciting development in photography, and their use was only set to continue.

Mr Gardner said: “Last year I flew in the middle of the North Sea filming a big offshore wind project.

“I also flew a trial at a major UK airport for two weeks to see if drones could help protect aircraft landing and taking off from potential bird strikes.

A drone image of Cromer by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.comA drone image of Cromer by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.com

“I’ve flown fixed-wing drones with cameras and software that can help farmers improve crop yields. Most commercial work I do with a company in Norwich, Hexcam, involves mapping, asset inspections, photogrammetry surveys and creative photography and video. We also do panoramic photography and time-lapse video for construction and energy projects often in quite confined airspace.”

MORE: Drone photographer shares stunning images of Norfolk towns from above

Mr Gardner said drones were capable of doing more and more each year, and although they had caused some controversy, regulations around their use had gradually tightened.

“Drones one day are very likely to be delivering your shopping although that maybe a few years off yet. But trials have been taking place across the world as technology develops and more automation means drones can fly longer and further.”

A drone image of Cromer by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.comA drone image of Cromer by commerial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.com

