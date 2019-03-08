Search

Spring clean for Norfolk river

PUBLISHED: 14:09 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 18 May 2019

The silt dredger at work on the Gaywood River through The Walks in King's Lynn Picture: BCKLWN

Archant

Thousands of tonnes of silt are being dredged to improve a river.

Special machinery has been brought into clear the Gaywood River running through The Walks in King's Lynn.

West Norfolk council leader Brian Long aid similar work had not been carried out for more than 20 years.

"There is now a significant amount of tree and leaf debris that has built up within the rivulet which has reduced the water level and flow, causing a reduction in oxygen levels in the water," he said.

"The work is required to reduce the impact to the surrounding wildlife and improve the aesthetic nature of the watercourse".

Michael Reeve, operations director at contractor ADC drainage, said: "The chosen method of work enables us to complete the work without having to drain down the rivulet and is more environmentally friendly as the wildlife that either live in or around the site are less disturbed.

"By clearing the rivulet we will be returning it to its original condition making it a more pleasant environment for wildlife but also a more pleasant area to sit and enjoy The Walks in general. We hope that we all will be able to sit and see fish swimming in the rivulet."

Coarse fish like small pike and roach could be seen when the water was clearer, near the culvert where the stream enters The Walks and around the bridges.

The work on the rivulet in the walks should last for around a month. After this, work will begin elsewhere on the river.

ADC has previously carried out flood prevention work for Kings Lynn Internal Drainage Board.

The works will consist of collecting the silt within the watercourse, an estimated 3,596 tonnes of wet waste, which will then be dewatered and the clean water returned to the original watercourse.

The resulting waste, between 1,000 and 1,430 tonnes, will then be taken away to be composted.

