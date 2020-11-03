Search

Corn Exchange lit up to highlight impact of our food on climate

PUBLISHED: 09:51 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 03 November 2020

The Corn Exchange was lit up on Monday night, as part of the DRAWDOWN project. Picture: Ian Burt

One of a town’s best-known landmarks was lit up to highlight how the food we eat impacts on climate change.

Animated projections are being screened on some of King’s Lynn’s historic buildings to highlight ways to reverse the effects of global warming, as part of a campaign called Drawdown.

Lynn Minster, St Nicholas’ Chapel, the Custom House and Greyfriars Tower will all feature.

Last night the projectors moved to the Corn Exchange to highlight food.

Artist Ben Sheppee said: “The Corn Exchange’s obvious connection to the food industry felt relevant as a canvas to explain some of the project’s really important principles.

“Simple things such as reducing the amount of meat we eat and reducing food waste have much farther reaching consequences than I had first considered.”

The project is produced by arts organisation Collusion in partnership with West Norfolk Council.

Collusion’s director Rachel Drury said: “It’s really exciting to be able to bring Drawdown to one of King’s Lynn’s most important cultural and community spaces, and in such a way that connects so deeply to its heritage.

“Collusion is looking forward to seeing how we might best use the Corn Exchange projection site in future projects too.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, the council’s deputy leader, said: “I’m delighted to see that the Alive Corn Exchange has been added to the sites for these projections. It’s an iconic building in a popular part of town.”

Drawdown runs until November 24, with more information set to be released on social media over the course of the project as part of a countdown of the most impactful ways to reverse our impact on the planet. The work is viewable from nightfall until 10pm each evening.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a torch and to follow the latest Covid-19 guidelines whilst enjoying the project. More information can be found at collusion.org.uk/drawdown and via #drawdownkl on social media.

