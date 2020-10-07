Search

Advanced search

Meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

PUBLISHED: 14:27 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:27 07 October 2020

Where can you see the meteor shower that is happening tonight? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where can you see the meteor shower that is happening tonight? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cylonphoto

Get ready to watch the skies light up in Norfolk as a meteor shower will peak tonight, October 7.

Draconids gets its name from the Draco the Dragon constellation from which it appears to radiate.

The prime time for seeing this meteor shower is in the early hours of Thursday morning as streaks of light will shoot across the sky.

Astronomers expect up to five meteors will be visible per hour. These meteors, which some refer to as shooting starts, appear every year when the earth passes through the tail of the comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner.

The strength of the shower is dependent on how close the earth’s orbit is to the comet’s orbit.

When can I see it?

The Draconids has been active since the start of October and will continue throughout the month, but it will be most visible tonight.

It will be a late one so those wanting to watch will have to stay up until the early hours of Thursday, October 8.

If you miss it tonight, there will be more opportunities for the rest of the month whilst it is still active.

You will not need your binoculars or telescope to hand as the dark night sky will light up.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother in care home and unable to speak after hammer attack by abusive husband

Sarah Crush, who grew up in Old Buckenham, was left unable to speak after an attack by her husband, Stephen Crush, in Oulton Broad. Picture: Courtesy of One Agency

Fish and chip shop owner sells up a year after grand opening

Juber Ali is selling his fish and chip shop in Magdalen Street only a year after opening. Pic: EDP

Police hunt for ‘irate’ man who threw bottle of hand sanitiser at takeaway staff

Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man following an incident in Beccles Kebab. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Klose bursting with pride after Basel move

Timm Klose is a proud man after signing for FC Basel. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

£554m to stop roof falling in at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, whose roof will cost £554m to maintain over the next 10 years Picture: Sonya Duncan