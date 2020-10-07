Meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

Where can you see the meteor shower that is happening tonight? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Cylonphoto

Get ready to watch the skies light up in Norfolk as a meteor shower will peak tonight, October 7.

Draconids gets its name from the Draco the Dragon constellation from which it appears to radiate.

The prime time for seeing this meteor shower is in the early hours of Thursday morning as streaks of light will shoot across the sky.

Astronomers expect up to five meteors will be visible per hour. These meteors, which some refer to as shooting starts, appear every year when the earth passes through the tail of the comet 21P/ Giacobini-Zinner.

The strength of the shower is dependent on how close the earth’s orbit is to the comet’s orbit.

When can I see it?

The Draconids has been active since the start of October and will continue throughout the month, but it will be most visible tonight.

It will be a late one so those wanting to watch will have to stay up until the early hours of Thursday, October 8.

If you miss it tonight, there will be more opportunities for the rest of the month whilst it is still active.

You will not need your binoculars or telescope to hand as the dark night sky will light up.