5 of the best walks in and around Downham Market

Downham Market community nature reserve the Willows. Picture: Downham Market town council. DMTC

Discover the best family walks in and around the town.

The green open space on the Howdale. Picture: Sarah Hussain The green open space on the Howdale. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market is a traditional market town situated in the western edge of Norfolk, the town offers great walks and views and is seen as the gateway to the Fens.

Here are five of the best walks in and around Downham Market.

1. Willows Nature Reserve

Bridge overlooking the River Ouse on the Dever complex. Picture: Sarah Hussain Bridge overlooking the River Ouse on the Dever complex. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The Willows Nature reserve is referred to as Downham Market's best kept secret. It is a small conservation area made up of shrub and woodland that is home to birds, wild flowers and insects. There is a pond which has water lilies, fish and ducks.

A footpath follows the southern edge of the reserve and provides access from Regent Road, there are also footpaths travelling north and south which provide access from Railway Road. The path is suitable for wheelchairs.

The view down the River Great Ouse from the Denver Sluice complex. Picture: Ian Burt The view down the River Great Ouse from the Denver Sluice complex. Picture: Ian Burt

2. Howdale and Rabbit Lane

The Howdale and Rabbit lane walk is an easy walk starting from the Howdale, one of Downham Market's popular open spaces.

Follow the route and take in the beautiful structure of the Roman Catholic Church of St. Dominic.

3. Denver Sluice River Great Ouse

Walks along the River Great Ouse which runs along the edge of Downham Market are popular. Several rivers and long distance footpaths run through the area surrounding the town.

Travel along the banks of the Fen Rivers way towards Denver Sluice, a focal point of the flood defence system that protects the low lying Fens, and see if you can spot any seals in the River.

4. Denver Windmill, Sluice Road

Take a tranquil walk around the village of Denver, just one mile south of Downham Market, and take in the views of the Denver Windmill which is still operational. The 19th century windmill has been restored, with part of the structure being used as a tearoom.

5. Shouldham Warren

Surround yourself in nature by talking a walk in Shouldham Warren, not far from Downham Market the nature reserve offers views of woodlands and has a variety of trails. The site is popular among dog walkers and cyclists.