Warning to dog owners as ‘highly infectious’ Parvovirus case is confirmed in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:15 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 27 November 2018

Vets are warning dog owners after a "potentially lethal" case of Parvovirus has been treated in north Norfolk. File photo of a dog. IMAGE: GETTY

A north Norfolk veterinary practice is warning dog owners after a confirmed case of the potentially lethal Parvovirus has been treated in the area.

Bridge Veterinary Practice, in Wroxham, treated a two-year-old black Labrador for the “highly infectious” Canine Parvovirus after it was brought to the surgery on Thursday, November 22.

Veterinary surgeon Oliver Dack said: “Parvovirus is very severe, especially in puppies as it replicates in dividing cells.

“It survives in the environment for a year in some circumstances, and it is resistant to heat, cold and most household bleaches.

“It is highly contagious and will survive on many surface types and objects.”

Dogs can be vaccinated against the virus. Pictured, the Paws RSPCA Centre. Photo: Angela SharpeDogs can be vaccinated against the virus. Pictured, the Paws RSPCA Centre. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Dr Dack added: “Symptoms include typically severe gastroenteritis, vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, lethargy, and anorexia.

“In puppies, if they survive heart problems can arise too.”

He said unvaccinated dogs could only be treated with “supportive care” such as “intravenous fluid therapy, antibiotics and treating symptoms”.

The surgery shared a warning to other dog owners on social media, posted on November 22.

The statement, on Bridge Veterinary Practice’s Facebook page, read: “Notice to all re Parvovirus [in] NR12 area. We would like to make everyone aware that we have been treating a confirmed tested case of Parvovirus.

“This is a serious condition that is highly infectious, potentially fatal and can be vaccinated against.

“Affected animals typically show diarrhoea with blood, vomiting, lethargy, fever and loss of appetite.

“Please check your dogs vaccinations are up to date and contact your vets for advice on making sure they are protected if you are unsure.

“We can assure you we are not trying to scaremonger, simply raise awareness for the sake of the animals.”

The surgery said they were unable to give a more detailed location due to client confidentiality, but that the virus is “likely to be widespread”.

They added: “Whether it causes disease or not is down to many factors including viral load and the immunity level of the individual dogs challenged with the virus.”

The black Labrador, Mya, who sparked the warning survived the virus and has since gone home.

