Council could appoint officer to combat dog fouling and litter

A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

An enforcement officer could be recruited to tackle litter louts and dog fouling.

West Norfolk council carried out a survey last summer, asking people if they had witnessed either.

Some 270 people responded, of whom 79 said they had seen dog fouling, 27 littering and 58 both.

A report to councillors says: "The survey provides a statistically relevant degree of certainty that both dog fouling and

littering are a current and under-reported problem across the borough and that there is the potential for the council to do more to combat these offences.

"The large number of responses received, when compared to other consultations, also suggests that this is an issue that the residents of the borough are affected by." Councillors on the borough's environment committee are being asked to approve replacing a vacant neighbourhood officer post with an enforcement officer to patrol trouble spots, when it meets next Wednesday.