Dogs have been banned from 11 parks across North Norfolk since last November, but many residents are unaware because of a lack of signs.

For the last eight months, dogs have been banned from parks in Fakenham, Cromer, Bacton, Northrepps and Happisburgh, but a delay in making the signs means they are only being placed this week.

North Norfolk District Council consulted on new dog bans, or Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs), in February 2017 at the request of local councils.

Concerns have previously been expressed that the measures could harm north Norfolk's appeal as a dog-friendly visitor destination.

The revised scheme, which replaces previous powers, is accompanied by a request from Natural England for PSPOs to be extended to all areas covered by an SSSI - a Special Site of Scientific Interest.

Scientific officer James Ashby said: "We tried our best to consult everyone on the proposed changes, but we cannot be held responsible for people who did not make their views known, we consider all aspects of the bans, and review them every three years."

In Fakenham, six parks are off-limits for dogs, including Queen's Road Recreation Ground and the picnic area by the River Wensum on Gogg's Mill Road.

Bans are also in place in the parish churchyard and in play areas on Whitelands, Trap Lane and Hayes Lane.

Dogs must be kept on leads in The Meadow park in Cromer, while dogs are totally banned from the play area there and from all of Fearns Park. Northrepps football field, Happisburgh playing field and Bacton memorial ground will also receive new signs for their banned areas.

The original signs used complex maps of the ban areas, which the district council felt were unclear.

Pet owners have argued that the plans would require costly signage, are unenforecable, discriminate against dogs - which they point out have a right to exercise - and do nothing to address the problems posed by wild animals and littering which they claim is a greater nuisance than dog fouling.