Distraught seal saved from beach after being harassed by walkers

A young grey seal on a north Norfolk beach has been sent to a veterinary hospital after being “harassed” by walkers.

Seal and Shore Watch UK volunteers were called to reports of a distressed seal on the beach at Sheringham on Friday, April 24.

As many of the medics and first responders live along the north Norfolk coast, a volunteer was able to assess the seal and triage it.

A spokesperson from Seal and Shore Watch said: “We are blessed to have so many medics and first responders here on the north Norfolk coast.

“Yesterday was different with more people walking along the beach at Sheringham, due to the wonderful sunny weather. This caused problems with this young grey seal constantly being harassed.

One of the first responders, along with two medics and a local police officer, stayed with the seal as it was in distress.

The spokesperson said: “The seal was quite distraught as it was so malnourished.”

As the country is in lockdown the team were unable to transport the seal as normal due to government restrictions.

After many phone calls, the RSPCA sent one of its drivers to collect the seal from one of the medic’s homes and transported it to East Winch Wildlife Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson said: “Leave seals alone that are resting on the beaches, they will go back to sea when they want to not when you want them to.

“There are certain limitations that are put on us at this moment which we have to adhere to along with everyone else.

“A big thank you to Emily, the RSPCA driver who transferred the seal to hospital for treatment. Let’s wish him a speedy recovery.”

The team at East Winch have named the young seal Jump and Clap.

• If you see a seal that is distressed or in trouble you can call Seal and Shore Watch UK on 07498 597448.

• Members of the public are advised to stay at least 40ft away from seals resting on the beach, for their own safety and the seal.