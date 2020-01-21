Man fined for dumping rubbish at beauty spot

A man from Diss has been fined £300 for dumping household waste near Swanton Morley Fishing Lakes. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

A man has been fined for fly-tipping household waste at a scenic beauty spot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man from Diss has been fined £300 for dumping household waste near Swanton Morley Fishing Lakes. Picture: Breckland Council A man from Diss has been fined £300 for dumping household waste near Swanton Morley Fishing Lakes. Picture: Breckland Council

The rubbish, including a mattress, cardboard boxes and other waste, was found dumped on a long hedgerow close to Swanton Morley Fishing Lakes on Tuesday, January 14.

It was reported by a member of the public to Breckland Council's enforcement team, who conducted an in-depth investigation and found significant evidence leading them back to the original owner.

The owner, a man from Diss, was in the process of moving house and the fly-tip had been carried out by a family member without his permission.

Having been traced and spoken to by Friday, January 17, the man refused to name the responsible family member and instead accepted a £300 fine as the legal owner of the waste.

Alison Webb, Breckland Council's executive member for housing, health and environment, said: "It is simply heartbreaking to see the damage to the local environment through this reckless fly-tipping.

You may also want to watch:

"Our enforcement team are out investigating daily and ensuring those who are responsible are brought to justice. Once again we have identified a fly-tip where the waste could have simply been taken to the recycling centre for free.

"Now the waste owner has a £300 fine, which I hope will make him reflect in the future and understand that Breckland residents and the district council will not tolerate fly-tipping."

The waste owner, who, according to Breckland Council, has been "remorseful" for his actions, has agreed to remove the rubbish from the hedges and dispose of it legally at a recycling centre.

The rubbish would have previously been accepted for free and recycled correctly.

If the man does not pay the £300 fine within 10 working days, the amount will rise to £400.

Earlier this month, a man from South Creake was ordered to pay £2,900 in compensation and legal costs after being found guilty of dumping a large amount of rubbish from Norwich in a field near Fakenham.

John Isaac McPhee, 36, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court and admitted to knowingly causing or permitting the fly-tip.

Residents in Breckland can report fly-tipping via Breckland Council's website.