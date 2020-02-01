Search

Advanced search

Disco bird leads city centre Extinction Rebellion protest

PUBLISHED: 14:10 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 01 February 2020

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrated outside City Hall in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrated outside City Hall in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A disco bird led the way during a colourful Extinction Rebellion protest throughout Norwich.

Banners were strewn across City Hall during the Extinction Rebellion protest on February 1. Picture: Ruth LawesBanners were strewn across City Hall during the Extinction Rebellion protest on February 1. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The bird was on the city centre march to represent the environment movement's aim to 'restore' culture and society.

Dozens of activists pounded the streets to the sound of drums and music on Saturday afternoon to increase public awareness of the climate emergency.

The protesters started at Temple Bar on Unthank Road and finished at St Martin at Palace church. Picture: Ruth LawesThe protesters started at Temple Bar on Unthank Road and finished at St Martin at Palace church. Picture: Ruth Lawes

They want the government to pledge to be carbon neutral by 2025, the government to work with the media to communicate the climate crisis and a national citizen's assembly to oversee changes.

These objectives were outlined during an impassioned speech at City Hall at midday, while protesters handed out leaflets and Extinction Rebellion's newspaper, Hourglass, to members of the public.

You may also want to watch:

The protest, which began at Temple Bar on Unthank Road and finished with a social at St Martin at Place church, was planned to reach as many people across Norwich as possible.

Extinction Rebellion member James Harvey said: "We want to talk to people and raise awareness. We're doing lots of outreach and are chatting to people as we go. We're also inviting people to ask us questions too and invite everyone to come along to the social to find out more - even if they are just curious. This march is just about having a bit of fun.

"It's a great way to get people in one place and to get active."

The protest was prompted by a series of environmental disasters which have struck worldwide over the past couple of months, including the bush fires in Australia and flooding in Jakarta.

Mr Harvey added: "While public awareness is growing there are still some people who need to wake up to the climate emergency. There have been lots of catastrophes over the past couple of months but people need to be aware that there is an impact closer to home in Norfolk as well. The sea-level in rising on the North Norfolk coast and dry, hot weather will adversely affect agricultures and could lead to fires."

Jo Dingle, 47, from Stowmarket, who donned the bird costume, agreed and said: "Not enough has been done. The best way to get the message heard is to be a bit disruptive and have protests. I don't think climate change would have had the profile if it wasn't for strikes."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart

A11 closed after crash

A car involved in a crash on the A11 at Snetterton. Picture submitted.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A11 closed after crash

A car involved in a crash on the A11 at Snetterton. Picture submitted.

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

MATCHDAY LIVE: King’s Lynn Town v Kidderminster Harriers

King's Lynn Town face Kidderminster at The Walks Picture: Chris Lakey

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries return to Premier League action at Newcastle

Norwich City are in away action again this afternoon, at Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24