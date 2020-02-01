Disco bird leads city centre Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrated outside City Hall in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A disco bird led the way during a colourful Extinction Rebellion protest throughout Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Banners were strewn across City Hall during the Extinction Rebellion protest on February 1. Picture: Ruth Lawes Banners were strewn across City Hall during the Extinction Rebellion protest on February 1. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The bird was on the city centre march to represent the environment movement's aim to 'restore' culture and society.

Dozens of activists pounded the streets to the sound of drums and music on Saturday afternoon to increase public awareness of the climate emergency.

The protesters started at Temple Bar on Unthank Road and finished at St Martin at Palace church. Picture: Ruth Lawes The protesters started at Temple Bar on Unthank Road and finished at St Martin at Palace church. Picture: Ruth Lawes

They want the government to pledge to be carbon neutral by 2025, the government to work with the media to communicate the climate crisis and a national citizen's assembly to oversee changes.

These objectives were outlined during an impassioned speech at City Hall at midday, while protesters handed out leaflets and Extinction Rebellion's newspaper, Hourglass, to members of the public.

You may also want to watch:

The protest, which began at Temple Bar on Unthank Road and finished with a social at St Martin at Place church, was planned to reach as many people across Norwich as possible.

Extinction Rebellion member James Harvey said: "We want to talk to people and raise awareness. We're doing lots of outreach and are chatting to people as we go. We're also inviting people to ask us questions too and invite everyone to come along to the social to find out more - even if they are just curious. This march is just about having a bit of fun.

"It's a great way to get people in one place and to get active."

The protest was prompted by a series of environmental disasters which have struck worldwide over the past couple of months, including the bush fires in Australia and flooding in Jakarta.

Mr Harvey added: "While public awareness is growing there are still some people who need to wake up to the climate emergency. There have been lots of catastrophes over the past couple of months but people need to be aware that there is an impact closer to home in Norfolk as well. The sea-level in rising on the North Norfolk coast and dry, hot weather will adversely affect agricultures and could lead to fires."

Jo Dingle, 47, from Stowmarket, who donned the bird costume, agreed and said: "Not enough has been done. The best way to get the message heard is to be a bit disruptive and have protests. I don't think climate change would have had the profile if it wasn't for strikes."