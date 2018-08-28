Search

Foam, empty paint buckets and a trolley dumped in ‘disappointing’ flytip

PUBLISHED: 10:06 07 December 2018

Councillor Chris Harvey looks at the dumped rubbish in Abbey Estate, Thetford. Picture: Terry Jermy

Archant

A large pile of foam, used paint buckets, bins and a trolley were dumped behind a street in Norfolk.

The dumped rubbish in Abbey Estate, Thetford. Picture: Terry JermyThe dumped rubbish in Abbey Estate, Thetford. Picture: Terry Jermy

The flytip was spotted at the back of York Way in the Abbey Estate in Thetford on Tuesday, November 4.

Terry Jermy, a Thetford town, Breckland district, and Norfolk county councillor, spotted the tip while on a walkabout with fellow councillor Chris Harvey.

He said: “I’ve been out today with Councillor Chris Harvey undertaking a walkabout. Very disappointed to see another huge fly tip on the Abbey Estate. Fly tipping remains a significant issue locally.”

Breckland District Council said the rubbish was removed quickly and said flytipping was down from last year.

A spokesman said: “We are disappointed that a small minority of people choose to flytip their waste, which spoils our attractive district for other residents and visitors.

“Overall, the number of flytips recorded in Breckland is down on 2016-17 and we hope it will continue to fall in the New Year.

“To support this, we already have plans, alongside our partners, to hold a new campaign to educate people on how to properly dispose of their waste.”

