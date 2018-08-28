Search

Dereham set for clean up with launch of new event

PUBLISHED: 16:48 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 07 February 2019

The Trash Tribe litter pick is launching in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Council

The Trash Tribe litter pick is launching in Dereham. Picture: Breckland Council

A new event aimed at cleaning up Dereham town centre is set to take place this weekend.

The new #TrashTribe event will take place in Dereham on Sunday February 10 from 11am to 12:30pm, meeting at the Cherry Tree Car Park and heading through the town, ending at Dereham Leisure Centre.

The litter picks, organised by Pure Clean Earth, have been successfully running in Attleborough and volunteers are now being sought to help clean up Dereham.

Councillor Paul Claussen, executive member for place at Breckland Council said: “Tackling litter, especially plastics, in our local community is essential to a better, cleaner environment for us all to enjoy.

“I am delighted Pure Clean Earth have been so successful in Attleborough and look forward to seeing the impact in Dereham.

“I suggest local residents of all ages can come along, have some fun, learn about their local environment and help rid our local community of unwanted litter, especially plastic.”

Pure Clean Earth was started online by Breckland resident Daniel Reynolds, and has now turned it into a global movement, with a network of Trash Tribe volunteers working in their local communities helping to reduce plastic waste and use in society.

One dedicated group, which Mr Reynolds helped start in Spain, now holds regular litter picks along the beaches in Barcelona and collects hundreds of kilograms of waste during each pick.

The Attleborough litter picks, which take place every Sunday, have attracted many local residents and even volunteers from as far as Birmingham.

Breckland Council are supporting Pure Clean Earth with litter pick equipment and waste collection, while supermarket Tesco has provided a number of long life bags to help collect the litter.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/purecleanearth.

Residents, charities and community groups are also being reminded that they have until February 22 to apply for community innovation funding, with up to £3000 being made available for each project or event which could make significant changes to the lives of people across Breckland.

Being delivered in partnership with Norfolk County Council Public Health, the Breckland Council Healthy Communities fund is seeking to support projects which tackle loneliness, increase physical activity and improving the health of children and young people.

