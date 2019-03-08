Meeting to be held into wind farm project

A meeting will be held at Dereham Sixth Form College into the Vattenfall Vanguard wind farm project. Picture: Steve Shaw Archant

The latest in a series of public hearings into a project to build one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms off the Norfolk coast is set to be held on Wednesday, April 24.

An open floor hearing into Vattenfall's application to build the Norfolk Vanguard wind farm off the coast of Happisburgh is set to take place at Dereham Sixth Form College.

The plans - if approved - could see the firm granted compulsory purchase orders for a narrow stretch of land crossing the county to join a National Grid substation at Necton.

Proposals to build the substation and dig up countryside for the cables have sparked opposition from local communities, with an argument put forward to instead use an Offshore Ring Main.

Interested parties wishing to participate or observe can attend and the meeting will start at 7pm.