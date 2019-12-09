Search

Dead whale washes up on beach

PUBLISHED: 10:27 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 09 December 2019

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Families and dog walkers have been urged to stay away from a 30ft whale which washed up on a Norfolk beach.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team was called to Heacham beach at around 11am on Sunday (December 8) morning, where they found the carcass of what is believed to be a minke whale.

The team took pictures for the National History Museum and gathered information on the whale including its size, which was then passed on to Humber Coastguard.

They stayed on scene to create a cordon around the mammal - whose cause of death is not yet know - before standing down when the tide came in.

In the meantime, members of the public have been urged to keep dogs and children away from the whale when low tide exposes the carcass.

Experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were expected to arrive in Heacham on Monday morning and the whale's body is set to be recovered.

Last month, a whale 'the size of a small fishing boat' was spotted off the coast of Cley in north Norfolk.

