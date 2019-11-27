Dead porpoise found on beach

A dead porpoise has been found on a north Norfolk beach.

A Coastguard team from Cromer were called to East Runton at 4.46pm on Tuesday, November 26 to reports of a dead animal on the beach.

Three team members located the animal - a porpoise- before taking photos and measurements.

A spokesperson from the Coastguard said: "The head injury is very bad, looks like a possible boat propeller strike."

Harbour porpoises are relatively small compared to other dolphins. They have small, rounded heads with no beak and dark lips and chin.

There are seven species of porpoise and an estimated 700,000 left in the worlds oceans.

The Cromer Coastguard also had to fill out a form which will be sent to the Natural History Museum.