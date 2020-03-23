Search

A sea of yellow blooms in Norfolk’s daffodil fields

PUBLISHED: 10:16 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 23 March 2020

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

I wandered lonely as a cloud that floats on high o’er vales and hills, when all at once I saw a crowd, a host of golden daffodils.

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtFields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Even Wordsworth would find himself lost for words if he wandered into the Fens.

For at Walpole Cross Keys, near Sutton Bridge, the fields are carpeted with blooms.

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtFields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

A sea of yellow stretches as far as the eye can see close to the Norfolk - Lincolnshire border, with thousands and thousands of flowers dancing in the breeze.

It’s a spectacular sign that spring is well and truly on its way.

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtFields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Or as Wordsworth put it: “For oft, when on my couch I lie

In vacant or in pensive mood, they flash upon that inward eye which is the bliss of solitude and then my heart with pleasure fills and dances with the daffodils.”

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtFields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtFields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Fields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtFields of daffodils in full bloom in West Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

