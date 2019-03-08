Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Joy as community set to benefit from new country park

PUBLISHED: 14:02 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 14 March 2019

A new country park will transform land in Oulton. The Oulton parish sign. Picture: Oulton Parish Council

A new country park will transform land in Oulton. The Oulton parish sign. Picture: Oulton Parish Council

Archant

A new country park is set to transform open space land close to a major housing development.

The grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton last year. This forms part of the Woods Meadow development in Oulton, which will include a new country park. Pictures: Mick HowesThe grand unveiling of The Limes Primary Academy in Oulton last year. This forms part of the Woods Meadow development in Oulton, which will include a new country park. Pictures: Mick Howes

The land in Oulton, near Lowestoft, has been transferred to Waveney District Council – with the new Woods Meadow 50-acre country park set to benefit the community in years to come.

Local residents will be able to enjoy the new country park in the future after the council took ownership of the open space land at Woods Meadow.

The land at Woods Meadow was allocated for residential development in 1996 and in 2013 as planning consent was granted for about 800 houses, community facilities, a primary school and a country park.

The first phase of the development, for 246 homes, was approved in 2014 with the school – The Limes Primary Academy – opening last year.

The land has been transferred to Waveney as part of a planning agreement with Persimmon Homes, following nearby residential development.

As part of ‘Section 106 Agreement’ arrangements, Persimmon Homes has contributed funding for the development and maintenance of the 50-acre park for the next 10 years.

Waveney District Council leader, Mark Bee, said: “We have been working with Oulton Parish Council and Persimmon Homes for some time to move this land into our ownership.

“This space, which will be managed by Waveney Norse on our behalf, will be available for the community to enjoy and we will be working closely with local residents, the primary school and the Parish Council to ensure this space meets their needs.”

Brian Hunter, chairman of Oulton Parish Council, added: “Oulton Parish Council welcomes the long awaited handover of the Woods Meadow 50-acre country park.

“The Parish Council will continue to play its part in encouraging local parishioners, equine users, the local school and environmental visitors to participate in consultations along with the newly proposed Park Warden to bring about a country park fit for purpose that everyone can visit and enjoy.”

From April 1, Waveney Norse will manage the park on behalf of the district council through its countryside team and it is hoped that a Woods Meadow Friends Group will be established in the future.

A council spokesman added: “The first steps for the country park will be an initial wildlife survey and consultation with potential park users, including dog walkers, runners, cyclists and horse riders.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A city centre street has been closed after high winds have torn a chunk of cladding off a tower block

Westlegate Tower in Norwich has been damaged by strong winds. Picture: Archant

Hundreds of employees facing redundancy following collapse of fundraising firm

HOME Fundraising Ltd had an office at St Vedast House on St Vedast Street in Norwich. Photo: Google

The inside track on Farke’s City contract talks

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have turned Norwich City into Championship promotion contenders Picture: Denise Bradley

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists