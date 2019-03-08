Council warns over dangerous caterpillars on coastal path

Brown-tail moth caterpillar. Photo: Wiki/Noushka31 Wiki/Noushka31

Residents in north Norfolk are being warned to avoid brown-tail moth caterpillars nesting on the coast.

The caterpillars, which are orange, brown and hairy, have been found on the Norfolk Costal Path national trail.

This is the second year the caterpillars have nested, causing Norfolk County Council to issue a warning to residents and tourists.

Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails said on Twitter: "Do not disturb the tents and avoid the caterpillars, their hair is an irritant, which produces a lovely rash.

Residents in north Norfolk are being warned to avoid brown-tail moth caterpillars nesting on the coast. Picture: North Norfolk District Council Residents in north Norfolk are being warned to avoid brown-tail moth caterpillars nesting on the coast. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

"Just see Trail Officer Ben's neck and don't ask him how it feels!"

The larvae are more commonly found on hawthorn and blackthorn bushes, as well as plums and cherry trees.

The caterpillars' hairs are an irritant which can break off as barbs, causing rashes, skin irritation, headaches and sometimes breathing difficulties.

If there is any accidental contact, members of the public should wash their hands in soapy water and clean their eyes with eyewash.