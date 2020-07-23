Search

Advanced search

‘Significant source’ behind town’s fly infestation revealed

PUBLISHED: 06:30 24 July 2020

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

Archant

A community which says it was “inundated” with flies may soon see an end to the issue after an investigation found what is believed to have been the source.

South Norfolk Council says it has identified the source of an infestation of flies which has plagued residents in Hingham. Picture: Getty ImagesSouth Norfolk Council says it has identified the source of an infestation of flies which has plagued residents in Hingham. Picture: Getty Images

South Norfolk Council says it has discovered a “significant source” of flies at a farm in the Hingham area, following multiple complaints about excessive numbers in the town.

In a letter responding to disgruntled residents, the council added it was in contact with the farmer who has taken steps to eradicate the problem.

It is hoped fly numbers will drop off in the coming weeks - welcome news to dozens of people who say their quality of life has been affected.

Barry Glynn, who lives on Hingham’s outskirts and raised the issue with SNC, said he had never known the problem to be so severe.

Fani Courtouke-Wright and her husband, Steve, have been plagued by flies at their Hingham home. Picture: Fani Courtouke-WrightFani Courtouke-Wright and her husband, Steve, have been plagued by flies at their Hingham home. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

“It usually is quite bad during the summer, but it came on with dramatic effect this year,” added Mr Glynn, 72.

“We live in a farming area of Hingham so we are used to it to a certain extent, but it has been markedly worse than previous years - we were absolutely inundated.

You may also want to watch:

“The situation has improved significantly for us in the last week, but for others it is still as bad as before.”

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-WrightAn infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

MORE: Fears that flies which plagued people last year are making a comeback

Fani Courtouke-Wright, who lives on Mill Corner, was among those encouraged by Mr Glynn to contact the district council having been besieged by swarms of the insects.

“I’ve been living in Hingham for almost 20 years and I’m used to the problem with flies, but this year it has been absolutely horrendous,” she said. “They are everywhere and they appear out of nowhere.

“The worst thing is when you are trying to sleep and you can hear them buzzing around you. Fly paper seems to work but within a few minutes it is covered.

“I love country life and all of nature plays a part in that, but it’s not okay when these flies interfere with your quality of life.”

The district council’s letter continued: “The cause of the problem is being formally investigated with a view to safeguarding against a recurrence. Investigations into other potential sources in the area are ongoing.

“The council appreciates that this has been a difficult time for residents. If you do not see a marked reduction in fly numbers within three to four weeks then please contact us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Air ambulance called as man dies in Norfolk village

Ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, police and an air ambulance were in Ormesby St Margaret yesterday as they responded to a medical emergency. Photo:

For rent: A pair of semis with neighbours who include the Queen

Two homes have come up for rent on the Sandringham estate with the Queen as your neighbour. Pic: Archant/Sandringham

Q&A: Where do I need to wear a mask and who’s exempt?

Where do you need to wear a face covering when out and about on the high street? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Dentist allowed to keep working on patients - despite 30 complaints

The dentist appeared before a the General Dental Council after patients raised concerns. Photo: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

William and Kate launch £1.8m well-being fund for frontline workers, young people and parents

The Duke and Duchess speak to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund, including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors, earlier this the week on the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Kensington Palace

‘We haven’t got enough boats’ - Broads day trip and holiday demand booms

People are flocking back to the Broads to enjoy a summer holiday. Picture: Denise Bradley

Farke delivers sound advice to Idah and Martin

Josh Martin and Adam Idah have had a taste of first team action at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Q&A: Where do I need to wear a mask and who’s exempt?

Where do you need to wear a face covering when out and about on the high street? Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman sexually assaulted at nature reserve

The entrance to Mile Cross Marsh, as approached from Sloughbottom Park, in Norwich. Police have launched an appeal after a woman was approached and sexually assaulted in the area on Monday July 20. Picture: Google Maps