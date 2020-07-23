‘Significant source’ behind town’s fly infestation revealed

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright Archant

A community which says it was “inundated” with flies may soon see an end to the issue after an investigation found what is believed to have been the source.

South Norfolk Council says it has identified the source of an infestation of flies which has plagued residents in Hingham. Picture: Getty Images South Norfolk Council says it has identified the source of an infestation of flies which has plagued residents in Hingham. Picture: Getty Images

South Norfolk Council says it has discovered a “significant source” of flies at a farm in the Hingham area, following multiple complaints about excessive numbers in the town.

In a letter responding to disgruntled residents, the council added it was in contact with the farmer who has taken steps to eradicate the problem.

It is hoped fly numbers will drop off in the coming weeks - welcome news to dozens of people who say their quality of life has been affected.

Barry Glynn, who lives on Hingham’s outskirts and raised the issue with SNC, said he had never known the problem to be so severe.

Fani Courtouke-Wright and her husband, Steve, have been plagued by flies at their Hingham home. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright Fani Courtouke-Wright and her husband, Steve, have been plagued by flies at their Hingham home. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

“It usually is quite bad during the summer, but it came on with dramatic effect this year,” added Mr Glynn, 72.

“We live in a farming area of Hingham so we are used to it to a certain extent, but it has been markedly worse than previous years - we were absolutely inundated.

“The situation has improved significantly for us in the last week, but for others it is still as bad as before.”

An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright An infestation of flies has been plaguing residents in Hingham during the summer. Picture: Fani Courtouke-Wright

Fani Courtouke-Wright, who lives on Mill Corner, was among those encouraged by Mr Glynn to contact the district council having been besieged by swarms of the insects.

“I’ve been living in Hingham for almost 20 years and I’m used to the problem with flies, but this year it has been absolutely horrendous,” she said. “They are everywhere and they appear out of nowhere.

“The worst thing is when you are trying to sleep and you can hear them buzzing around you. Fly paper seems to work but within a few minutes it is covered.

“I love country life and all of nature plays a part in that, but it’s not okay when these flies interfere with your quality of life.”

The district council’s letter continued: “The cause of the problem is being formally investigated with a view to safeguarding against a recurrence. Investigations into other potential sources in the area are ongoing.

“The council appreciates that this has been a difficult time for residents. If you do not see a marked reduction in fly numbers within three to four weeks then please contact us.”