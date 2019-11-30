'It was their choice' - councillor defends decision not to declare climate emergency

A Norfolk councillor has defended the council's decision not to declare a climate emergency after being quizzed on the decision.

West Norfolk Council voted to delay declaring a climate emergency in favour of a cabinet debate in October.

And at a full council meeting at the town hall on Thursday, November 28, deputy leader of the opposition Jo Rust asked cabinet chair for environment Ian Devereux to defend the council's decision.

She said: "You said at the full council meeting that 12 years was not an emergency.

"How do you think the people in Snettisham new-build housing who face flooding even if they are on the second floor are going to feel about the council's failure to declare a climate emergency?"

Mr Devereux, the member for Snettisham ward, said: "That was their choice.

"They chose to live there and develop their houses there in full knowledge of what was happening."