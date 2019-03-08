Search

Have your say on new sensory garden idea

PUBLISHED: 14:26 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 18 July 2019

The Costessey Centre which is home to Costessey Town Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Costessey Centre which is home to Costessey Town Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Residents in a Norwich suburb can air their views about a potential new sensory garden.

Costessey Town Council is looking into developing a special outdoor area for the community.

It has appealed for opinions on the idea on its Facebook page.

Town councillor Gary Blundell, who lives on Kestrel Avenue, said the authority was "all for a sensory garden".

He said: "We want to look at different places where it could go. Hopefully over the next two months we will have more detail.

"If someone has an idea they can speak to us [councillors] and we can take it to the council."

Mr Blundell added that any garden proposals would any discussed at future town council meetings.

One of the comments on the council Facebook page from a member of the public read: "Costessey is a great community and deserves something like this."

