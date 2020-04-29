Video

WATCH: All quiet on the broads as lockdown continues

The empty River Bure at Acle during the Coronavirus lockdown, by the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

In normal times the Norfolk Broads would be buzzing at this time of year.

The unusual sight of Bridgecraft hire boats at Acle moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The unusual sight of Bridgecraft hire boats at Acle moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands of holidaymakers and day-trippers from around the country and beyond would be enjoying the spring sunshine in one of our most famous beauty spots.

But as this video shows, the picture is eerily different in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ‘stay-at-home’ edict that has come with it.

The moorings are empty at Thorpe St Andrew, and the Rover Yare at Postwick is free of boats.

Small vessels stand idle at hire firms such as Buccaneer Boats at and Silverline Marine at Brundall.

The unusual sight of Bridgecraft hire boats at Acle moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The unusual sight of Bridgecraft hire boats at Acle moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boats are also bobbing up and down in the water at Bridgecraft in Ace, just waiting for the lockdown to finish.

The empty River Yare at Reedham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The empty River Yare at Reedham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus sign at Buccaneer Boats during the lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Coronavirus sign at Buccaneer Boats during the lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The unusual sight of Buccaneer Boats day hire craft moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The unusual sight of Buccaneer Boats day hire craft moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The empty River Yare at Reedham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The empty River Yare at Reedham during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The empty River Yare at Brundall during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The empty River Yare at Brundall during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The unusual sight of Silverline hire boats moored up at Brundall as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The unusual sight of Silverline hire boats moored up at Brundall as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The unusual sight of Buccaneer Boats day hire craft moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The unusual sight of Buccaneer Boats day hire craft moored up as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Broads Authority maintenance yard by an empty River Yare at Postwick during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Broads Authority maintenance yard by an empty River Yare at Postwick during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The unusual sight of Silverline hire boats moored up at Brundall as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The unusual sight of Silverline hire boats moored up at Brundall as holidaymakers stay away during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The deserted Commissioners Cut moorings at Thorpe St Andrew, and the empty River Yare during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The deserted Commissioners Cut moorings at Thorpe St Andrew, and the empty River Yare during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The empty River Yare at Postwick during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The empty River Yare at Postwick during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The deserted River Yare at Thorpe St Andrew during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The deserted River Yare at Thorpe St Andrew during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The deserted Commissioners Cut moorings at Thorpe St Andrew, and the empty River Yare during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The deserted Commissioners Cut moorings at Thorpe St Andrew, and the empty River Yare during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY