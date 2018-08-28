Community litter pick set to clean up South Norfolk

Schools and community groups in South Norfolk are being urged to join a district wide spring clean.

South Norfolk Council’s Big Litter Pick 2019 will launch on February 1 and running until the end of May and every group that takes part has the chance to win £200 to spend in their community.

Last year communities organised a record number of litter picks with over 900 residents collecting nearly 2,000 bags of rubbish and recycling.

South Norfolk Council Cabinet member, Keith Kiddie said: “This initiative gets bigger every year and it’s wonderful to see communities come together to help us look after our local environment. So many children get involved and learn at an early age how important it is to dispose of rubbish responsibly.”

The council provides posters and leaflets to help publicise community litter picks and also provides advice and equipment, and when the event is finished, it takes the rubbish away.

Anyone interested in organising a litter pick can get details by emailing litterpick@s-norfolk.gov.uk or by calling 0808 1683333.