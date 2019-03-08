When do the clocks go forward in 2019?

It's almost time to put your clocks forward again. Photo: Getty Images Getty Images

British Summer Time is almost upon us once again.

The clocks go forward at 1am on the last day Sunday of March and back at 2am on the last Sunday of October every year.

In 2019, British Summer Time will be in place from March 31 until October 27.

You’ll lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight, as British Summer Time, also known as Daylight Saving Time, brings longer days and warmer temperatures.

Most smart devices (phones, computers, televisions) should update themselves in order to show the correct time, but others such as cars, ovens and microwaves will need to be adjusted manually.

Britain adopted British Summer Time in 1916, when the Summer Time Act was passed after a campaign by builder William Willett.