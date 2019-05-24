Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Students to strike in Norwich city centre today over climate crisis

24 May, 2019 - 07:42
Young protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

Young protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

Archant

Students from across the county are expected to strike in Norwich this morning for the third time over the climate crisis.

Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in NorwichYouth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

Part of a global day of action, the strike outside Norwich City Hall at 11am will one of dozens being held across the UK.

It is inspired by the protest of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Hundreds of young people turned out to the previous two events in Norwich, which were organised by 16-year-old Florence Lonergan.

Between 400 and 500 turned out to the Forum last March to protest political inaction over the growing emergency.

Young protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in NorwichYoung protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

You may also want to watch:

During her speech Miss Lonergan said the protest "shows just how much our generation cares about the world".

And when asked why it is so important that young people get involved, she said: "We have 12 years before the damage is irreversible, most of us won't even be 35 by that time."

Also at the protest was Maud Webster, 17, from the City of Norwich School, who said "young people are the ones who will inherit the world" and that "they will have to pick up the pieces of the monstrous effects of climate change".

Hundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodHundreds of people marched the streets of Norwich over climate change. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

And Emily Chambers, 17, also from the City of Norwich School, described climate change as "one of the most pressing issues in the world".

"We (young people) are the people around the longest and we seem to be the people that care the most too," she said.

Most Read

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Norfolk awards name county’s favourite restaurant

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

‘Where are all these people coming from, and where will they work?’ - residents voice fears over 725-homes plan

Kevin Wood, vice chairman of Caister Parish Council who says the village needs concessions if it takes the 725 homes Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

‘He will be sorely missed by us all’: Tributes paid to stalwart footballer

The “commitment and loyalty” of Shaun Howes to Waveney Football Club in Lowestoft has been hailed after he died, aged 39, on Saturday, May 18. Picture: Waveney FC

Running column: Finding the last piece of the puzzle to make sub 20-minute 5K breakthrough

Mark Armstrong needs to up his preparation for the Lord Mayor's 5K in July. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Search for mystery shopper whose £5 vase could be worth £18,000

The Sue Ryder shop in Wells which the mystery person visited. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists