Students to strike in Norwich city centre today over climate crisis

Young protesters hold up signs during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich

Students from across the county are expected to strike in Norwich this morning for the third time over the climate crisis.



Part of a global day of action, the strike outside Norwich City Hall at 11am will one of dozens being held across the UK.

It is inspired by the protest of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Hundreds of young people turned out to the previous two events in Norwich, which were organised by 16-year-old Florence Lonergan.

Between 400 and 500 turned out to the Forum last March to protest political inaction over the growing emergency.



During her speech Miss Lonergan said the protest "shows just how much our generation cares about the world".

And when asked why it is so important that young people get involved, she said: "We have 12 years before the damage is irreversible, most of us won't even be 35 by that time."

Also at the protest was Maud Webster, 17, from the City of Norwich School, who said "young people are the ones who will inherit the world" and that "they will have to pick up the pieces of the monstrous effects of climate change".



And Emily Chambers, 17, also from the City of Norwich School, described climate change as "one of the most pressing issues in the world".

"We (young people) are the people around the longest and we seem to be the people that care the most too," she said.