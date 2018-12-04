Search

Climate change campaigners in sit-in protest at NDR event in Norwich

04 December, 2018 - 14:05
Climate change campaigners protest at NDR event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Climate change campaigners protest at NDR event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Campaigners protesting about inaction over climate change are staging a sit-in protest in The Forum.

Following in the footsteps of the Climate Extinction protests in London, campaigners are taking what they describe as non-violent direct action at a Norfolk County Council consultation event over the Western Link.

The Forum is private property and campaigners say they are prepared to be arrested.

Rupert Read, former Green City councillor and a University of East Anglia philosopher, said the protest was about climate change, but also about the Western Link.

He said: “I’m here as part of Norwich Extinction Rebellion, a new, non-violent direct action movement, across Britain and across the world.

Climate change protesters at a Western Link event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.Climate change protesters at a Western Link event at The Forum in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

“We are protesting against the road that Norfolk County Council wants to build across the beautiful Wensum Valley. It would be climate disastrous. We can’t go on like this. The time for polite conversation and filling in forms on council websites is over.”

Former Norwich North Labour MP Ian Gibson was among those taking part in the protest.

He said: “You must keep it going, this campaign, because climate change is not going to stop.”

He said they must not let the Wensum Valley “be destroyed by some cultures”.

Norfolk County Council is consulting over the options for the road, which would connect the Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of the city.

The road, known as the Broadland Northway, currently ends at the A1067 Fakenham Road.

But critics say some of the options, which include viaducts, would ruin the Wensum Valley and encourage more reliance on cars.

The Norwich event is one of a string of drop-in events which have been taking place.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the county council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “I have no problem with people protesting.

“Some people might not like what we do, but people are entitled to their views, but we do care about the environment.

“We have been talking to Natural England and the Environment Agency and I have said all along that there must be a solution.

“We are aware of the environmental issues and they will be taken on board.”

He said the council does invest in public transport, but that the road was needed.

The council consultation is here.

