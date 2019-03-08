Extinction Rebellion stage die-in at Barclays

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner Louise Jasper

Climate change activists have staged a die-in outside a branch of Barclays in protest at its investment in fossil fuel industries.

As many as 20 members of Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn assembled outside Barclays on the town's High Street.

Protesters say they had no intention to disrupt the day to day running of the bank, adding that the main reason they were there was to persuade decision makers at the company to stop investing in fossil fuel industries and also to raise awareness to their main cause of taking action against climate change.

The group held an hour-long die-in which sees members lay on the floor pretending to be dead, to represent potential casualties as a result of climate breakdown, the group also distributed fliers to the public and encouraged people to sign their petition urging the council to declare a climate emergency.

One member of the group Dr Charlie Gardener said the protests were well received by the public who he said were clearly concerned by climate change.

Dr Gardener said: "Our high street is going to be underwater because of what Barclays is doing, so we are saying they are not welcome to trade on our high street while they're doing this."

The bank said it is contributing more than £27b to social and environmental financing.

A Barclays spokesperson said: "We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.

"We continue to develop our green products suite and in 2018 we facilitated £27.3bn in social and environmental financing across our business including green bonds and renewable financing."

Earlier this year Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn held a protest at Tesco Extra in Hardwck, just outside of the town.

Members filled two trolleys with plastic and gave them to the staff to highlight the excess plastic being used.

Dr Gardener said at the time: "It was absolutely disgusting to see how much waste we created, just by doing our shopping."