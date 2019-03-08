Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Extinction Rebellion stage die-in at Barclays

PUBLISHED: 09:39 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 27 August 2019

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner

Louise Jasper

Climate change activists have staged a die-in outside a branch of Barclays in protest at its investment in fossil fuel industries.

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner

As many as 20 members of Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn assembled outside Barclays on the town's High Street.

Protesters say they had no intention to disrupt the day to day running of the bank, adding that the main reason they were there was to persuade decision makers at the company to stop investing in fossil fuel industries and also to raise awareness to their main cause of taking action against climate change.

The group held an hour-long die-in which sees members lay on the floor pretending to be dead, to represent potential casualties as a result of climate breakdown, the group also distributed fliers to the public and encouraged people to sign their petition urging the council to declare a climate emergency.

One member of the group Dr Charlie Gardener said the protests were well received by the public who he said were clearly concerned by climate change.

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner

You may also want to watch:

Dr Gardener said: "Our high street is going to be underwater because of what Barclays is doing, so we are saying they are not welcome to trade on our high street while they're doing this."

The bank said it is contributing more than £27b to social and environmental financing.

A Barclays spokesperson said: "We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner

"We continue to develop our green products suite and in 2018 we facilitated £27.3bn in social and environmental financing across our business including green bonds and renewable financing."

Earlier this year Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn held a protest at Tesco Extra in Hardwck, just outside of the town.

Members filled two trolleys with plastic and gave them to the staff to highlight the excess plastic being used.

Dr Gardener said at the time: "It was absolutely disgusting to see how much waste we created, just by doing our shopping."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Serious crash between two mopeds and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Amadou at the double for City

Ibrahim Amadou is poised for his Norwich City debut in the League Cup after his summer signing from Sevilla Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Jailed in Norfolk last week: Dangerous drivers, drug dealer and domestic abuser

Lee Cletheroe (left), Gareth Quarry (middle) and Alan Hetherington (right) were some of the criminals jailed in Norfolk courts this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

City attraction remains closed after works stopped on ‘dangerous’ tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists