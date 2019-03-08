Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Climate change protest at West Norfolk mayor making

PUBLISHED: 19:11 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 16 May 2019

Scenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Scenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Protestors greeted newly-elected councillors when they turned up for their first meeting.

Scenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopScenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

More than 50 gathered outside West Norfolk council's AGM to call for the authority to declare a climate emergency.

Pressure group Extinction Revolution wants the authority to commit to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2030 and set up a citizen's assembly to draw up a plan of action.

So far around 100 councils around the country, including North Norfolk, have signed up to the pledge.

There was a police presence around the town hall, as protestors gathered.

Scenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopScenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Campaigner Dr Charlie Gardner said: "After all the demonstrations in London, they're prepared for anything. This is the first time we're speaking to the councillors, so we want to speak to them politely and ask them to act for us as citizens of West Norfolk." Fellow activist and Lynn GP Pallavi Devulapalli said: "I'm here because I'm very concerned about climate change and the loss of biodiversity.

You may also want to watch:

"We want an ambitious council. We want to see a beautiful, flourishing West Norfolk."

Protestors staged a die-in opposite the council chamber, as members and guests arrived. But there was no attempt to disrupt the meeting, where Geoff Hipperson was elected mayor and Margaret Wilkinson deputy.

Geoff Hipperson is given the mayor's chain by outgoing mayor Nick Daubney Picture: Chris BishopGeoff Hipperson is given the mayor's chain by outgoing mayor Nick Daubney Picture: Chris Bishop

Mr Hipperson said he intended to reach out to all corners of the borough during his mayoral year. His charities for the year will be West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled and King's Lynn Mind.

Earlier, buildings in the centre of Lynn were symbolically decorated with blue tape to show the height of the flood waters campaigners fear would immerse the town by the end of the century if carbon emissions are not cut.

West Norfolk's carbon emissions are the highest in Norfolk for industry and land use and the third highest in the county for transport.

Extinction Rebellion says West Norfolk is one of the most vulnerable areas of the country to rising sea levels, with much of the Fens to the south of the town below sea level.

Scenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopScenes from a climate change protest by Extinction Revolution acivists before West Norfolk council's AGM in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Thousands of homes and tens of thousands of acres of farmland are at risk, along with Lynn's historic quarter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was phone messaging, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Scooter rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after car driver flees scene of collision

The NARS was called out to Swaffham after a collision between a car and a scooter. Picture: NARS

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists