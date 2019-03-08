Political rivals to come together to discuss challenge of climate change

Climate change will come under the spotlight at a pair of public meetings, with people from across the political spectrum discussing the issues.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis will be among the speakers at the Climate Hope Action in Norfolk (CHAIN) event on Friday, where the best economic approach to meet the challenge of climate change will be discussed.

The event is entitled ‘An economy fit for the future?’ Labour MP Mr Lewis, who is shadow secretary of state for energy and climate change, will outline the proposals he is developing for his party’s policies on the issue.

Other speakers will be Conservative John Fisher, chairman of Norwich highways agency committee and of Broadland District Council’s environmental excellence committee; Sandra Bogelein, former Green party city councillor and Trevor Lewis, who leads the Liberal Democrat group on South Norfolk Council.

Dr Hayley Pinto, chair of CHAIN, said: “Responding to climate change requires system wide transformation at a rate never previously seen in peacetime.

“It may seem impossible but we are negotiating with physics not diplomats, there is no scope for compromise.

“We therefore need to heed the words of Winston Churchill during the Second World War - “It is no use saying, ‘We are doing our best.’ You have got to succeed in doing what is necessary.

“As during the war, political parties need to work together, but this time to fight the even bigger threat of climate change.”

The event will take place at the Auditorium in The Forum, Norwich from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. However, all 120 public seats are now reserved.

However, another public talk on climate change will take place on Friday the following week (March 22). That event has been organised by the Extinction Rebellion group, which staged a protest delaying Norfolk County Council’s budget debate last month.

Former Labour MP Alan Simpson, an advisor to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, will give a talk called ‘Climate Emergency: No ‘slow track’ options left’.

It will be held at Norwich’s Quaker Meeting House in Upper Goat Lane at 7pm.