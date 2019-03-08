Search

'It's not just about the plants': East Suffolk declare climate emergency

PUBLISHED: 12:16 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 25 July 2019

East Suffolk Council has declared a climate change emergency and voted to step up their work on environmental issues.

At the full council meeting on Wednesday, July 24, in Lowestoft, the council recognised east Suffolk had a good record of tackling environmental issues.

However, with the surge in other local authorities declaring the climate change emergency, the council have joined in and committed to reduce its own carbon emission as well as encourage the local community to help fight climate change.

The motion was tabled by Councillor Rachel Smith-Lyte, Ward Councillor for Melton.

Councillor James Mallinder, East Suffolk's cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: "Although East Suffolk is a new council, we do have a good record in this area, under the auspices of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District Councils, of working with our communities to fight pollution, cut waste and reduce our carbon footprints.

"However, this motion recognises the fact that we are facing an extraordinary problem and need to step up a gear to make sure we play our part in the global fight against climate change."

"East Suffolk Council cannot solve this issue ourselves, but we can be part of the solution. We can also help create the right environment for this work to be carried out, by working with our partners and also encouraging people in our communities across East Suffolk to do their bit to help in this battle.

"Taking positive action on environmental issues is not just about the plants and grass outside, it is about what we do in our homes and how our businesses work to reduce waste and pollution," he said.

Going ahead, the council will work with partners across the county to ensure there is a coordinated approach to climate change,

According to the government's Climate Change Committee (CCC) report, more to reduce our carbon emissions and do it more quickly to limit the rise in global warming and subsequent sea-level rise.

All Suffolk local authorities have agreed on a carbon reduction target of 75pc by 2050 achieving 35pc by 2025.

