Cley Calls to art and nature lovers this summer

PUBLISHED: 15:42 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 04 July 2019

Dr Ben Garrod at Upton Broad and Marshes. Picture: MICHELLE REEVE

A long summer weekend of wildlife and creativity inspired by the north Norfolk landscape is coming to Cromer.

With Norfolk Wildlife Trust's (NWT) Aspinall Centre as its hub, Cley Calling Changing Tides festival will take place July 18-21.

Each event in the festival of writing, art, photography, music and performance reflects nature in a different way, through the eyes, the voice, the fingertips or the mind of a different artist.

Cley and Salthouse Marshes visitor centre manager, Ewan Carr, said: "The Cley Calling festivals have grown in popularity each year as they show off this great landscape and encourage people of all ages to engage with wildlife, nature and the creative responses it inspires."

On the Sunday the festival will celebrate marine wildlife, with a full day of 'Ocean Commotion' on the beach with UEA's Professor Ben Garrod.

There will be live music performances and poetry readings over pizza and Pimms.

For the full list of events go to www.cleycalling.com

