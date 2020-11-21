Search

TV presenters to headline popular Norfolk wildlife event

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 November 2020

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will be joining some top nature writers at this years fully virtual Cley Calling event. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

A pair of TV presenters are set to headline a fully virtual Norfolk Wildlife Trust event

Chris Packham and Megan McCubbin will be joining some top nature writers at Cley Calling.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) is celebrating the connection to the natural world through art, writing, music and performance at the event, which will be available to watch online for free on New Year’s Day.

Chief executive of NWT, Pamela Abbott, said: “We are delighted to welcome Chris Packham back to Norfolk Wildlife Trust following his bioblitz at Weeting Heath a few years ago.

“It has been wonderful how Chris and Megan connected with so many people during their self-isolating bird club, virtually meeting with local people enjoying nature. “

•To see the programme visit: www.cleycalling.com

