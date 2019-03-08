Search

RSPB welcomes move to start removing netting from Bacton cliffs

PUBLISHED: 10:02 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 11 April 2019

Bacton cliffs where netting has been put in place which will stop Sand Martins from nesting. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Some of the netting at Bacton cliffs that has stopped sand martins getting to their nests will be removed from today.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) installed netting along a 1.3km stretch of the cliffs to deter birds during work on the Bacton/Walcott Coastal Management Sandscaping scheme.

The project will see between 1.5 and 1.8 million cubic metres of sand placed on the beach to protect Bacton Gas Terminals and villages from erosion and flooding.

But the netting has stopped sand martins from nesting, and hundreds of people across the country have protested against it.

Steve Blatch, the councils’s head of paid service, said the upper levels of netting would start to be taken down from today.

The council has been in talks with the RSPB about the netting, and the conservation charity has welcomed the move.

An RSPB spokesman said: “The RSPB has had further constructive conversations with NNDC.

“The council has made a sensible decision to start removing the upper section of the netting along the central and western areas of the cliff face.

“We welcome this move and believe it is a good first step in the right direction. From here, the council will also be looking at the middle section of netting and considering whether it is needed on a sectional, case-by-case basis.

“However, the council needs to keep the bottom layer of burrows covered for the sandscaping project to happen in time to stop coastal erosion on the north Norfolk coast.

“A huge amount of sand will be deposited on the beach, and if these burrows are left open to the sand martins to nest there is a high risk the burrows, and, therefore, sand martins, could be suffocated and killed.

“Ultimately, these nesting burrows will be covered as a result of the project.

“We understand this need and recognise that these burrows must be covered and that sand martins will be able to relocate elsewhere.

“Whilst we remain understanding, we continue to push the council to move to geotextile to prevent birds being caught in netting in line with our original recommendations.

“We thank everyone who has brought this story to light and will continue to advise the council on this issue to achieve the best outcome for sand martins.”

About 40 protesters, including members of the Save Bacton Sand Martins group, gathered at the beach on Tuesday afternoon.

