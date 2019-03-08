Search

'I'm at my wit's end' - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

PUBLISHED: 06:06 27 May 2019

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

People living a stone's throw away from a city park have complained of being plagued by noise from frequent summer events.

Residents in Chapel Field East, near Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich, say the noise is so loud that it can be heard through ear plugs.

They have complained of screaming festival goers and thumping loud music which goes on until well past midnight, as well as bright strobe lights flashing through their windows.

Gordon Marriot, 80, moved to the street in September 2016 after his wife, Jillian, 84, became seriously ill and could no longer live in their house in Sheringham.

She has become weakened after two strokes and is diagnosed with vascular dementia, which has left her unable to speak and walk properly.

But her condition has worsened by the loud noise from the events that take place in the summer, said Mr Gordon.

He added: "One day I found her crying her eyes out because there was a man shouting in a microphone, she thought he was shouting at her." He said moving to another location would be too stressful for his wife after their big move from Sheringham, and that they had spent a lot of money on adapting their ground floor flat.

Norwich City Council is responsible for licensing and monitoring events at the gardens. When contacted for comment they said they were unable to.

Although he does not mind the smaller activities, Mr Marriot said the bigger events such as the fun fair and Norfolk and Norwich Festival should move to the end of the park close to the dual carriageway.

"I'm at my wit's end," he said. "They just keep putting on more and more events.  "They bring these lorries and 20ft machines 10 metres from my patio doors and the noise sometimes doesn't stop until after midnight. I'm lying in bed with all these people screaming."

The objections to the noise were also shared by couple Ben Kirkup, 29, and Kate Makin, 24, who live in the same block of apartments.

"Last year it was a lot worse," said Mr Kirkup. "We have ear plugs to sleep and you can still hear it.

"On weekdays it goes on until 11.30pm but some weekends it's until two in the morning."

After contacting the festival, they were told efforts were being made to mitigate the problem.

The research scientists have changed their shift patterns to allow more time to sleep, but the morning poses another problem.

"The worst part isn't even the heavy drumming - every morning the lorry sets up on the path and empties the chemical toilets and it is so loud."

