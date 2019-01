Town street closed for emergency sewer pipe repairs

Anglian Water are dealing with a problem in Castle Street in Eye. Picture: Archant Archant

A town street has been closed for emergency repairs to a broken sewer pipe.

Castle Street in Eye, near to the Suffolk and Norfolk border, was closed at around 8am this morning (Thursday, January 3).

Anglian Water are dealing with the issue. There may be potential disruption to the street until January 7.

Updates to follow.

