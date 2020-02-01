Search

Abandoned cars left behind as flood waters recede

01 February, 2020 - 06:03
Receding flood waters have revealed a number of abandoned cars beside the Wash Road at Welney Picture: Chris Bishop

Receding flood waters have revealed a number of abandoned cars beside the Wash Road at Welney Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Left behind by the receding waters, they show the pitfalls of ignoring the warnings.



Around a dozen drivers had to abandon their cars after trying to negotiate the flooded Wash Road at Welney on the Norfolk - Cambridgeshire border in recent weeks.

They ignored signs warning "Think - don't sink", believing the water was shallow enough to drive through.

Parts of the low-lying road are flanked by deep ditches. And as the waters rise, it is difficult to see where the edge of the road is.



Firefighters were called to rescue some who became stranded. Others - like a gang of suspected hare coursers and their dogs - made their own way ashore.

Most of the cars have now been recovered. West Norfolk council will remove any which it believes to be abandoned.

"We're responsible for the removal of abandoned vehicles, and arrange for either their disposal or storage," a spokesman said. "The process for doing this is as follows:



"We contact the police, and they complete checks on the vehicle. The police then give us authority to remove the vehicle.

"Once we remove the vehicle Norfolk County Council takes over responsibility. Norfolk County Council then tries to trace the owner and recover the costs for the removal."

