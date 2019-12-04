Search

Advanced search

Global carbon emissions increase, but rate slows, UEA scientists find

PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 04 December 2019

UEA scientists say global carbon emmissions have increased, but the rate has slowed. Pic: John Giles/PA.

UEA scientists say global carbon emmissions have increased, but the rate has slowed. Pic: John Giles/PA.

PA Archive/PA Photos

Global carbon emissions are set to have grown more slowly this year, according to researchers at the University of East Anglia - but they have warned stronger action is needed to reverse trends.

Prof Corinne Le Quere, from the University of East Anglia. Picture: UEAProf Corinne Le Quere, from the University of East Anglia. Picture: UEA

Research by the UEA, University of Exeter and the Global Carbon Project found emissions from burning fossil fuels are projected to grow by 0.6pc this year to reach almost 37 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2).

That is down from 1.5pc in 2017 and 2.1pc in 2018.

Experts say the lower rate of growth is due to substantial declines in coal use in the European Union and United States, and slower growth in coal use in China and India compared to recent years.

They said weaker economic growth has also contributed to this trend.

Natural gas has seen the fastest fossil fuel emissions growth in 2019, with a projected increase of 2.6pc.

Oil used in transport is also driving emissions up, with a projected increase of 0.9pc this year, while emissions from coal burning are projected to decrease by 0.9pc.

You may also want to watch:

Emissions this year are likely to be 4pc higher than in 2015, the year of the UN Paris Agreement.

Prof Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor at UEA's School of Environmental Sciences, contributed to this year's analysis.

She said: "Current climate and energy policies are too weak to reverse trends in global emissions.

"Policies have been successful to varying degrees in deploying low-carbon technologies, such as solar, wind and electric vehicles.

But these often add to existing demand for energy rather than displacing technologies that emit CO2, particularly in countries where energy demand is growing. We need stronger policies that are targeted at phasing out the use of fossil fuels."

Globally, around 45pc of fossil CO2 emissions come from the energy sector, mainly electricity and heat production.

Industry, such as metal production, chemicals, and manufacturing, contribute 22pc.

Land transport together with national shipping and aviation are responsible for 20pc, while international shipping and aviation add another 3.7pc.

The remaining 10pc includes additional emissions from sectors such as buildings, agriculture, fishing, and the military.

Most Read

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

‘My home of 25 years collapsed on Christmas Eve’ - what happens when subsidence hits

Neil Harrison back at Finkelgate at the now empty plot (behind the metal fence) where his end of terrace house collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council probes how it hired contact of Lib Dem candidate for £1k a day job

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

‘My home of 25 years collapsed on Christmas Eve’ - what happens when subsidence hits

Neil Harrison back at Finkelgate at the now empty plot (behind the metal fence) where his end of terrace house collapsed on Christmas Eve nine years ago. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Builder jailed for messing up £220,000 jobs due back in court

John Miller pictured at Norwich Crown Court earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man who died in crash near Norfolk Showground named

Two people died in a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at Dereham Road near Easton. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Rudolph and his reindeer are coming to Norfolk this Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists