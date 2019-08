Car 'flooded' by rising tide

A car was caught by the rising tide at Blakeney on Saturday night. Picture: Jude Hillam Archant

A car was 'flooded' by the rising tides at Blakeney on Saturday night.

This image was taken at 8.15pm as the tides continued to rise around the North Norfolk coast.

By that time the tide had risen to 5.3m, and continued to rise to a maximum height of 5.8m by 9.40pm.