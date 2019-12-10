'Ridiculous' - Dune damage prompts concern in coastal village

A section of the dunes at Caister was damaged over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

A warning has been issued after someone dug a section of sand dunes from the east coast.

A section of the dunes at Caister that was damaged over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Picture: Caister Parish Council. A section of the dunes at Caister that was damaged over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

The damage, discovered on Sunday morning (December 8) in Caister, prompted concern among residents and members of the local parish council.

Kevin Wood, the parish council's vice-chairman, said the dunes are part of the village's sea defences.

"If you allow people to dig the sand away, other people might do it as well," he said.

The dunes built up in the 1960s after construction of the carpark at Second Avenue.

A section of the dunes at Caister was damaged over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Picture: Caister Parish Council. A section of the dunes at Caister was damaged over the weekend of December 7 and 8. Picture: Caister Parish Council.

"It's been fine until this weekend," Mr Wood said.

Members of the council and residents spent Tuesday morning (December 10) replacing the damage with sand, soil and marram grass.

A sign warning people to protect the dunes has also been erected.

Reports on social media drew the ire of villagers.

One person commented: "Obviously have no consideration for the environment."

Another said: "Oh my god that's ridiculous. Who would have such a small brain to do this?"

