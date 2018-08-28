Photo club plans talks and contests in the year ahead
PUBLISHED: 14:56 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 22 January 2019
A series of five competitions as well talks about weather and general photography are on the agenda of a north Norfolk camera club.
Buxton Photographic Club chairman Des King said he was looking forward to a busy calendar of events following a successful 2018, which included contests featuring some of the images on this page.
Mr King said: “Our aim is to enable all members to achieve their best and therefore we are a friendly club and help each other when necessary.”
The club, formed in 1990, has about 30 members and meets on the first and third Monday of the month at Buxton Village Hall.
Mr King said there would be five competitions this year, and talks by progressional photographers James Sparshatt, Roger Hance and weatherman Chris Bell.
He said: “Our programme is varied, with presentations, competitions and club outings. We would welcome new members.”