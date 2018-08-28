Gallery

Photo club plans talks and contests in the year ahead

Photo by Des King of the Buxton Photographic Club: 'An evening stroll at Hunstanton '. Picture: DES KING Archant

A series of five competitions as well talks about weather and general photography are on the agenda of a north Norfolk camera club.

A wildlife photo by Mark Ellis, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: MARK ELLIS A wildlife photo by Mark Ellis, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: MARK ELLIS

Buxton Photographic Club chairman Des King said he was looking forward to a busy calendar of events following a successful 2018, which included contests featuring some of the images on this page.

Mr King said: “Our aim is to enable all members to achieve their best and therefore we are a friendly club and help each other when necessary.”

The club, formed in 1990, has about 30 members and meets on the first and third Monday of the month at Buxton Village Hall.

Mr King said there would be five competitions this year, and talks by progressional photographers James Sparshatt, Roger Hance and weatherman Chris Bell.

A photo of Venice at night by John Nield, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: JOHN NIELD A photo of Venice at night by John Nield, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: JOHN NIELD

He said: “Our programme is varied, with presentations, competitions and club outings. We would welcome new members.”

A photo by Phil Harbord, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: PHIL HARBORD A photo by Phil Harbord, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: PHIL HARBORD

A photo of a beach scene by Ian Ashton, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: IAN ASHTON A photo of a beach scene by Ian Ashton, member of the Buxton Photographic Club. Picture: IAN ASHTON

Photo by Des King of the Buxton Photographic Club: 'The groins at Caister Beach'. Picture: DES KING Photo by Des King of the Buxton Photographic Club: 'The groins at Caister Beach'. Picture: DES KING

Photo by Des King of the Buxton Photographic Club: 'A posh pet at The Hermitage St Petersberg'. Picture: DES KING Photo by Des King of the Buxton Photographic Club: 'A posh pet at The Hermitage St Petersberg'. Picture: DES KING