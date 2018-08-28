Search

‘Electric cars definitely are the future for the moment’: 24-hour electric car charging station opens in town

PUBLISHED: 12:24 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 07 February 2019

Launch of the new EO charging points at The Urban Jungle in Beccles L-R Richard Rout (Cabinet member for environment and public protection), Richard Seppings Anglia Car Charging, Charlie Jardine ( EO Charging) and Peter Frost, Environment Strategy Officer for Suffolk County Council, Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

One of the country’s first 24-hour car charging areas has been opened in Beccles, as the council announce 100 more stations for hybrid vehicles across the county.

The new contactless EO Charging point at the Urban Jungle in Beccles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe new contactless EO Charging point at the Urban Jungle in Beccles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The latest public charging station at Urban Jungle will allow owners of electric vehicles to pay by their contactless card.

The new stations will also no longer need users to register with networks or become a member of an organisation.

The installation of the stations is part of ‘Plug in Suffolk’ a partnership with Suffolk County Council and EO Charging - the company that designs and manufactures electric vehicles chargers. The stations were also installed by Anglia Car Charging, who are based in Bungay.

Up to 400 individual sockets will be paced around 100 key locations and business addresses across the county.

The business will offer two 7kW EO chargers alongside the EO Pay kiosk, allowing members of the public as well as employees to charge their vehicles.

Charlie Jardine, Founder and CEO of EO Charging said: “Suffolk’s existing charging infrastructure is simply not fit for purpose if we are to see the mass adoption of EVs across the county.

“We want to support Suffolk County Council’s ambition of creating the greenest county and firmly believe that implementing this network is an important piece of the puzzle. We’re also pretty excited to be launching the network on our home soil here in Suffolk,” he said.

Green Party Councillor, Graham Elliot said: “I have been pushing for the charging points for quite some time. We have been working to get changing point at the proposed Lidl store and we were trying to get some at the Tesco.”

He added: ”Electric cars definitely are the future for the moment.”

Councillor Richard Rout, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection at Suffolk County Council said: “We’re working to reduce the barriers that drivers face when thinking about switching to EVs here in Suffolk.

“Installing charging infrastructure that not only covers a large rural area but is also available to all electric vehicle drivers is most certainly a challenge. We’re confident, however, that the ‘Plug In Suffolk’ network will be a solution for many plug-in drivers.”

