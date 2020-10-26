Launch of new book is ‘fitting tribute’ to stalwart supporter

The cover of the new 'Wild About Bungay' book which will be launched at an event in Bungay on Saturday, November 7.

A launch event for a new book that has been produced in memory of a Suffolk Wildlife Trust stalwart is set to be held next month.

The event for the new ‘Wild About Bungay’ book will take place in Bungay on Saturday, November 7.

Amid the continuing coronavirus crisis it will be held outdoors at The Butter Cross from 10am to 1pm, when Chris and Terry Reeve – who have compiled the book in memory of their sister, Jasmine Lingwood – will be there to sign copies.

Local photographer Frances Crickmore will also be signing copies, as over 100 of her photographs will be among more than 250 featured in the book.

Others are by a dozen or so other local photographers who posted them on the Wild about Bungay website, set up some years ago to receive pictures for the book.

Hatty Leith, of Scribbly Roo Studios, who has designed the book and contributed sketches, will also be there to sign copies.

Safe distancing will be strictly controlled during the event.

People are being asked to pay by cheque if possible to avoid handling of cash.

All proceeds from the sale of the book, after production costs have been met, will go to the SWT, for which Jasmine was a dedicated supporter.

She died in 2012, aged 62, after a battle with cancer.

Everyone is welcome to go along to buy a copy of the book, which costs £13.50, and also includes some of Jasmine’s favourite poems, articles on Bungay weather over the four seasons, and tributes to her from members of the Bungay SWT group which she helped to reform and organise.

Those who have pre-ordered copies can also go along to collect their copies and have them signed.

Terry Reeve said: “Hatty had done an impressive job on the design of the book, which is a fitting tribute to my sister.

“It would make a great early Christmas present for anyone connected with Bungay and the wider area who enjoys its natural environment.”

The A4 landscape book features the whole range of flora and fauna – insects, birds, butterflies, animals, insects, flowers, trees and wetland areas – as well as some Bungay panoramas.