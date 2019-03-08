'I'm concerned about my children': Couple take fight to save planet to parliament

Shirley and Mark Kalinauckas combined forces with environmental campaigners from the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) to take action on cllimate change. Picture: Contributed by CAFOD Archant

A husband and wife have joined the fight to reduce Britain's environmental impacts and travelled to parliament to confront their MPs about the future of the planet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shirley and Mark Kalinauckas combined forces with environmental campaigners from the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) to take action on climate change at a parliamentary reception.

The couple, both aged 67, travelled to London on May 8 to have an open discussion with members of parliament to support a petition to ensure Britain no longer contributes to climate change by 2045.

In their St Edmunds parish, as well as within the wider Bungay community, the pair have worked towards making it more environmentally friendly by fitting solar panels to the roof of the primary school, buying and selling goods at produce markets and opting for fair trade coffee.

Mrs Kalinauckas said: "It is the issue of today and we're very concerned for our children's futures.

You may also want to watch:

"Every human is equal, and young people have contributed least to the issue but will feel the impact most. Climate change is something that affects the poorest communities around the world."

Mr Kalinauckas said: "It's important to just do small things and start somewhere. Our efforts in Bungay have been shared with support from other parishioners and the community at St Edmund's Catholic Primary School."

She said following the release of David Attenborough's documentary series Our Planet, as well as the efforts by Extinction Rebellion, people are concerned about the future of their planet.

"I think in the end we have to bring the pressure. People have been saying this since the 1960's, but back then people thought they were crackpots," she said.

CAFOD's local representative in Bungay, Jane Crone, said: "It was great that Mark and Shirley could represent the concerns of local people when meeting a number of MPs at Parliament.

"Climate change is something that is affecting our health, our homes, our heritage and our beautiful landscapes. It disproportionately affects the world's poorest communities and is an issue we must act on urgently."