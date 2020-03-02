'Bubbling' sewage in river for seven months

Sewage described as 'bubbling' has been found in the River Yare near Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Sewage described as 'bubbling' and a 'risk to public health' in a river has been an ongoing problem for seven months.

The waste in the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew was first reported by a member of the public last August.

It prompted an investigation led by Thorpe St Andrew town council and involved the Environment Agency and Anglian Water - which found the waste was not due to a to a burst sewerage pipe.

Thomas Foreman, town clerk, drew the conclusion the sewage, described as 'bubbling', was being 'pumped straight out into the river' at a Thorpe St Andrew town council meeting on Monday night.

The waste was also described as a 'serious public health issue' by councillor Ian Mackie.

Frustrated councillors at the meeting blasted the Environment Agency, with Sue Lawn, deputy town mayor, branding their response 'shameful'.